Retrofitted ticket counter kept unused at Chennai Metro station

CHENNAI: The retrofitted ticket counters at all Chennai Metro stations are yet to become operational, despite having completed the work almost two months ago.

As per the Madras High Court order, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has been retrofitting stations to make it barrier-free for all kinds of passengers, particularly for persons with disability (PwD) and elderly.

Following this, in August last year, with the involvement of differently-abled persons and activists, the CMRL had also set up a test ticket counter at Arumbakkam Metro station.

Further, studying the outcomes and taking the suggestions from the users, the CMRL began constructing new ticket counters at all stations.

However, despite having changed the height of ticket counters at all stations nearly two months back, the facility is yet to be put in use.

The department is yet to set up computers and began issuing the ticket from the particular counter.

A staff at a Metro station told DT Next that they have not been informed to commence using the counter.

A regular Metro rail commuter and wheelchair user said, "Low ticket counters are ready at St Thomas Mount station, Ekkaduthangal, Alandur, Nehru park Metro stations, but yet to come for implementation. Setting up of computers and ticket issuing essentials have not been placed at any of these stations."

Meanwhile, a member of Disability Rights Alliance (DRA) pointed out that retrofitting works at metro stations has not even completed 30 per cent.

"Almost four months ago, we had a meeting with CMRL officials on retrofitting. However, so far nothing has come to operation,” the member said.

Additionally, the member pointed out that the PwD toilets at none of the stations are ready yet and CMRL is yet to even work on a prototype.

Efforts to obtain response from CMRL proved futile.