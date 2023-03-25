Pet expo to be held in Chennai this weekend

CHENNAI: A two-day expo for the pet industry will be held at YMCA Grounds, Nandanam, this weekend.

Titled PetXpo Chennai 2023, the event will be showcasing some of the finest pet-related products and services.

Pet owners will have the opportunity to witness an amazing display of exotic birds and animals, agility shows, and ‘Pawga’ – the combination of pets and yoga.

The two-day expo also provides free entry for pets.

Speaking about the two-day expo, Velu Balasubramaniam, Founder and CEO of Petcation said, ”PetXpo Chennai 2023 is a premier exhibition that provides a platform for the key players of the pet industry – manufacturers/wholesalers of pet products, pet stores, pet-friendly cafes, pet service providers, breeders, trainers etc - to present pet products/services directly to consumers. More than an industrial exhibit, this expo will be one of the biggest social events for pets in the state. It seeks to bring together thousands of pets and parents in and around Chennai city under one roof.”

There will be a pet adoption drive for shelter animals during the two-day expo. Nearly 100 shelter animals will be available for adoption.