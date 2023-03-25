Pay property tax early to avoid penalty, GCC tells residents
CHENNAI: With only a few days left before the end of the financial year, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) urged property owners to pay the tax to avoid penalties.
According to the civic body, only 8.85 lakh property owners paid the full tax though continuous notifications were provided.
Till March 22nd, the GCC has received Rs 1,408 crore against its target to collect Rs 1,500 crore from the property owners in the city.
The GCC has reminded the people through text messages, voice calls, WhatsApp, and awareness messages. For those with property tax outstanding less than Rs 50,000, the authorities have issued through the postal department, and published advertisements in newspapers, noted the official release from Ripon Building on Saturday.
As a result, out of a total of 13.33 lakh property owners, 8.85 lakh property owners have paid their property tax in full and contributed to the development work of the city corporation.
Also, in the final days of the financial year, more than 8,000 property owners are expected to pay property tax every day.
The payment can also be done through online platforms, credit cards, debit cards, the Namma Chennai app, zonal offices and the official website of GCC www.chennaicorporation.gov.in.
