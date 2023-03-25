Pay property tax early to avoid penalty, GCC tells residents

CHENNAI: With only a few days left before the end of the financial year, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) urged property owners to pay the tax to avoid penalties.

According to the civic body, only 8.85 lakh property owners paid the full tax though continuous notifications were provided.

Till March 22nd, the GCC has received Rs 1,408 crore against its target to collect Rs 1,500 crore from the property owners in the city.