One way spl train between Tirunelveli -Tambaram to avoid rush

CHENNAI: To avoid extraneous rush of passengers Southern Railway (SR) announced a one way special fare train between Tirunelveli - Tambaram on March 26 (Sunday).

The one way special train will leave Tirunelveli at 6pm and it will reach 06:15 am the next day, said SR in a press statement on Saturday.

The special train consists of two AC three tier coaches, 8 sleeper class coaches, 4 general second class coaches and 2 general second class coaches (persons with disability), said statement.

The train travels through Virudhunagar Jn, Madurai Jn, Tiruchy Jn on march 26 and it travels through Mayiladuthurai Jn, Villupuram Jn, Chengalpattu Jn and reach Tambaram at 06:15 am the next day, the release said.