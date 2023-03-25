Give us separate space: Roadside vendors at Koyambedu ask TN govt
CHENNAI: Over 2,000 roadside vendors who rely on the Koyambedu wholesale market for their livelihood, are now running from pillar to post seeking a regularisation scheme to protect their businesses.
They have been running their shops there for over 25 years, but suffer due to frequent raids by market authorities.
“We sell goods on the roadside even before this market came into existence. But these big sellers inside the market have wanted to drive us away. Where do we go? This market is all we know,” said Velu, a roadside vendor.
There are over 500 roadside vendors selling curry leaves, coriander leaves and mint leaves. “Small shops, bunk shops and some of the public buys from us. We make Rs 300-400/day after expenses,” he added. “In what way are we eating into the businesses of those inside the market?”
Some women vendors who support their families told DT next that their livelihood at stake, as MMC officials have been raiding them for the last 3 months. “We need separate space to sell our wares peacefully. The government should arrange a dedicated space for us, as we can’t afford to give rent or lease a shop inside market,” said a woman vendor.
When contacted, a top official at MMC said, “This market was developed under Specified Commodity Act, which clearly says only licensed vendors can sell. But in the case of roadside vendors selling curry leaves, coriander leaves and mint leaves, there could be a solution in the near future but nothing can be confirmed as yet.”
