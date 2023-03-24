Rain impacts fruit sale at Koyambedu market

CHENNAI: Make hay while sunshine is a famous adage that always works in favour of fruit vendors selling summer fruits at Koyambedu whole sale market.

However, fresh spells of summer rains have crippled the business for fruit traders who usually make a quick buck during the end of March.

"The recent rains in Chennai severely impacted Koyambedu wholesale market and the sales are hit by 50 per cent. The market has been receiving a steady inflow of commodities adding to the wastage," market insiders said conforming that the traders are dumping the extra fruits rathers than selling it at a throw away price.

Unlike the previous years the sale dropped drastically this summer due to sudden showers in the city especially during the wee hours. The sale peaked in the early morning, but it impacted the business by 50 per cent. We received 150 vehicles of fruits, and due to dull sales more than 10 – 15 tonnes of perishable commodities are wasted every day," said K Ramesh, a wholesale trader at Koyambedu wholesale market.

Though more fruits are dumped daily, traders did not sell the products for a lower price. The market looks deserted for the one week. Traders said that every summer season the fruit sale would peak from March mid-week, and the prices surge at least by 30 to 40 per cent.

"Usually, the demand for seasonal fruits such as watermelon and musk melon increased, however, now it has been dumped. We hope that the sale will pick up from next month, and the prices are expected to surge," said U Thyagarajan, a semi-wholesale trader at the market.

At present, the wholesale market sells apple for Rs 120 per kg, grapes Rs 60 per kg, pomegranate Rs 150 per kg to Rs 250 per kg, orange Rs 70 per kg, sweet lime Rs 60 to Rs 70 per kg watermelon Rs 15 to 20 per kg, and musk melon Rs 10 to Rs 15 per kg.

However, the retail traders in the city witness a brisk sale in fruit business, as people throng in the market to purchase fruits on a daily basis. Also, the prices increased by 10 – 20 percent compared to the wholesale market.

K Rajan, a retail vendor at Purasawalkam said, "As the summer season began, we witnessed brisk sales, however when the weather condition changed there was dip in the business. Now, the seasonal fruits are still in demand as usual. We expect the demand to increase from April mid, and even the rates would spike."