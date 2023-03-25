Exhibition at Agarwal school for bizmen to showcase their products

CHENNAI: To provide a platform for entrepreneurs and businessmen to showcase their products and attract customers, Kiaan Bazaar is organizing an exhibition with 70-plus stalls at Agarwal school, Vepery, on March 26.

The organizer facilitated 70-plus stalls to showcase products like sarees, chocolates, cakes, fashion accessories, jewellery, bags and kitchen products etc.

There will be a free photo booth for all the visitors and a dedicated stall for all to learn new languages and boost their vocabulary, said a press release from Kiaan Bazaar.