Exhibition at Agarwal school for bizmen to showcase their products

The organizer facilitated 70-plus stalls to showcase products like sarees, chocolates, cakes, fashion accessories, jewellery, bags and kitchen products etc.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: To provide a platform for entrepreneurs and businessmen to showcase their products and attract customers, Kiaan Bazaar is organizing an exhibition with 70-plus stalls at Agarwal school, Vepery, on March 26.

There will be a free photo booth for all the visitors and a dedicated stall for all to learn new languages and boost their vocabulary, said a press release from Kiaan Bazaar.

