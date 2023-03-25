Duo who sold cars after hiring them online arrested in Chennai

CHENNAI: Police on Friday arrested two men who cheated several persons by hiring their cars for rent and later sold them in other districts for a cheap price.

Police said that they had received complaints from several persons in and around Puzhal who alleged that their car which was hired for a ride went missing. Balaji Shankar (27), a private firm employee residing at Puzhal was recently approached by a person who hired his car for rent.

However, the car was not returned within the promised time after which he approached the police. Using the GPS fitted in the vehicle, police traced the car and found that the man who hired the car was S Agilan (31) of Iyyapanthangal.

Police also arrested his accomplice, Babu (51) of Tiruvarur. Police investigations revealed that the duo target websites which facilitate cars on hire and after taking the car, they forge documents and sell off the vehicle at a cheap price. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.