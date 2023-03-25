CS Irai Anbu inspects SWD works in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chief secretary V Irai Anbu on Saturday reviewed the ongoing storm water drain construction works in Chennai and it's suburbs.

The top official also reviewed about the storm water works that has to be completed in Tambaram, and Avadi corporation areas.

The new works are to commence in April 2023, and an estimated cost of Rs 320 crores had been allocated for the project, the CS said on Saturday, in the sidelines of a review meeting along with senior government officials.

The pending works in phase one should be completed by August 2023. He mentioned that the officers should continuously monitor the quality and safety of the work at the work sites without any defect or delay. Also, there should not be inconvenience to the public, the CS said during the meeting.