27-yr-old man arrested for filming women taking bath

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old man, a history-sheeter out on bail, was arrested for allegedly trying to film women in the bathroom in a hostel in Velachery.

Velachery Police had received complaints from occupants of a working women’s hostel in Velachery about the suspicion of a ‘peeping tom’ who filmed them.

Subsequently, police checked the CCTV cameras in the neighbourhood and zeroed in on the suspect.

The detained man was identified as Durairaj of Besant Nagar.

He has more than nine theft cases against him and had come out on bail only three months ago.

Police investigations revealed that Durairaj had attempted to rob the working women hostel in and around Velachery and while scanning for potential targets, he places his mobile phone with the camera on.