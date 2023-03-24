Thejo Engineering inaugurates new expanded facility in Chennai

CHENNAI: Thejo Engineering has set up a 3.10 lakh sqft expanded manufacturing facility in Ponneri. Here, they are producing rubber screens, mill liners, diaphragms, shell lifter bars, pinch valves, splicing kits and rubber sheets.

VA George, chairman, Thejo Engineering, said, “The objective was to expand the existing facility as a manufacturing facility with increased capacity of 50 per cent to 3,600 MT per annum. The facility will focus on enhancing the manufacturing capacity to meet the current market demand as well as manufacture new related products required by industry. This will help both international and Indian clients, though our primary focus would be to cater to the international market.”

“In the last financial year (FY22), 54 per cent of our revenue was from the Indian market and the remaining from our international markets. We are planning to expand our global network by appointing distributors in various key geographies. We are also in the process of expanding our current facilities in Saudi Arabia," he added.

Established in 1974, it is an engineering solution provider to mining, mineral processing and bulk material handling industries by manufacturing products and offering onsite maintenance through technical services.

Listed on the National Stock Exchange, its global headquarters is in Chennai with overseas subsidiaries in Australia, Saudi Arabia, Brazil and Chile.

Thejo group has five facilities in Chennai, two in Australia, one in Saudi Arabia and warehouses in Chile and Brazil. They have distributor networks in the UAE and Africa and are in the process of establishing one in Europe.

Thejo Australia, its subsidiary at Perth, is a joint venture with Bridgestone, Japan. They offer engineering solutions to mining operations primarily in Western Australia. Recently, it relocated to a new facility in Western Australia, spread over an area of over 1.18 lakh sqft, where Thejo stocks and supplies engineering products, executes maintenance contracts with major mining companies as well as re-export products to other geographies.