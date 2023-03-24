Man found dead with injuries near railway station near Chennai

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old man was found dead with injuries near a railway station and his friend dead in the lakebed in Kancheepuram on Friday.

The deceased was Prabakaran of Narayanapalaiyam working in a textile shop in Kancheepuram and was also an electrician.

Police said Prabakaran was married but he was separated from his wife and staying with his parents. On Thursday, Prabakaran who went to work did not return home till night. On Friday early morning the locals noticed Prabakran lying dead with injuries under the Kancheepuram railway flyover.

The Kancheepuram Taluk police retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Kancheepuram GH.

The police brought a sniffer dog to the crime spot, but the dog stopped after reaching the Kancheepuram railway station.

Police suspect that the murderers might have escaped on the train. The Kancheepuram Taluk police have registered a case and are trying to identify the murderers with the help of CCTV in the locality.

Meanwhile, in the afternoon the locals in Pillaiyarpalaiyam noticed the body of Perumal in the lake.

Perumal, who is a friend of Prabakaran also worked as an electrician. The Kancheepuram Taluk police sent the body for post-mortem to the GH and have registered a case and further investigation is on.