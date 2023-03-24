AVOC 2023 1st chapter held

Polytrauma and pelvic acetabular fractures are the leading causes of mortality among road traffic accident victims.

With this in mind, AVOC 2023 was conceptualied to cultivate knowledge and skills among aspiring orthopaedic surgeons.

AVOC 2023 was organised by Dr N Jambu, Senior Orthopaedic Surgeon, Apollo Speciality Hospitals along with a team of other leading physicians.

As an extension of the Congress, a two-day workshop was organised on pelvic acetabular fractures.

The workshop, held at the Forensic Department of Stanley Medical College, was packed with theory sessions, bone demonstrations and cadaveric education.

The aim of this one-of-a-kind workshop was to equip young surgeons to upgrade their surgical skills, with hands-on training.