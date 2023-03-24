AVOC 2023 1st chapter held
CHENNAI: In an effort to provide impetus to research and practice on pelvic acetabular conditions, Apollo Speciality Hospitals, Vanagaram organised the first chapter of the Apollo Vanagaram Orthopaedic Congress (AVOC) 2023.
Renowned orthopaedic and former Vice Chancellor of Dr MGR Medical University, Dr Mayilvahanan Natarajan addressed the gathering and also highlighted the need for periodic pelvic acetabular workshops, citing the gap in work on the subject.
Polytrauma and pelvic acetabular fractures are the leading causes of mortality among road traffic accident victims.
With this in mind, AVOC 2023 was conceptualied to cultivate knowledge and skills among aspiring orthopaedic surgeons.
AVOC 2023 was organised by Dr N Jambu, Senior Orthopaedic Surgeon, Apollo Speciality Hospitals along with a team of other leading physicians.
As an extension of the Congress, a two-day workshop was organised on pelvic acetabular fractures.
The workshop, held at the Forensic Department of Stanley Medical College, was packed with theory sessions, bone demonstrations and cadaveric education.
The aim of this one-of-a-kind workshop was to equip young surgeons to upgrade their surgical skills, with hands-on training.
