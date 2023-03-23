Mild showers in several parts of Chennai today

CHENNAI: Few areas of Chennai have been experiencing rain since this morning. Areas like Anna salai, Kamaraj Road, Egmore, Chintadripet and other few places received mild rains.

According to Met, easterly and westerly winds converge at a region in the lower levels of the tropical cyclone that is passing across regions of South India. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) predicts that over the next three days, there may be light to moderate rain mixed with thunder and lightning in a few locations in the Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal regions.