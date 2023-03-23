Meenambakkam Metro parking space to close for renovation

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is closing Meenambakkam parking space for renovation.

As part of offering improved public facilities, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has closed the parking space at Meenambakkam Metro station. The CMRL is renovating the space to increase passenger parking slots.

Temporary parking space is made available at the St. Thomas Mount Metro Station and, more recently, Nanganallur Road Metro Station parking lot has been expanded as an alternate option. Passengers are encouraged to utilise the same.