Constable knocked down by govt bus, dies

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old police constable died after he was knocked down by a government bus on the Tambaram-Maduravoyal bypass road on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Nagaraj, who was a driver at the Adambakkam police station. When it was raining heavily in the suburbs around noon on Thursday, Nagaraj was riding his two-wheeler on the bypass.

As the wind was too strong, he stopped the bike on the roadside near Kannadapalayam and was waiting for the rain to stop.

During that time, an SETC bus that was coming from Tiruvannamalai went out of control and knocked down Nagaraj before coming to a halt after hitting the median.

Nagaraj died on the spot and the Chromepet traffic investigation police arrested the bus driver, Kalidas (48), and sent the body to the Chromepet GH for autopsy.

The police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.