Arrest warrant issued to Yashika Anand in ECR accident case

CHENNAI: A Chengalpattu court on Thursday issued a arrest warrant to actress Yashika Anand in a 2021 accident case in which one of her friends died on the spot. The judge had ordered the actress to appear in person on March 21 for the hearing.

It is said that if Yashika does not appear in person before April 25, police may arrest her to produce in the court.

Two years ago, the actress suffered fractures in the car accident on the East Coast Road while her friend Valli Chetty Bhavani (28) died on the spot.

According to the police, since Yashika was was at the wheel at the time of the accident, a case was booked under 3 Sections, including IPC Section 304 A (causing death by negligence).

The accident happened in July 25, 2021 around 11.30 pm, near Sulerikadu on ECR when they were returning to Chennai from Mahabalipuram.