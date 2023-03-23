2 bike theives in police net, 8 bikes recovered in Chennai

CHENNAI: Two youngsters who were allegedly involved in theft of two-wheelers from various places across the city were nabbed by Kilpauk police.

The two identified as Bala (18) of Otteri and Somesh (21) of Choolai were nabbed by the police team based on a complaint from one Srinivasan of Pullapuram, that his bike parked in front of his house was stolen in April last year. Somesh was already involved in another case in Kilpauk police station.

Investigating the complaint Kilpauk police zeroed in on the duo and arrested them. Police also seized 8 high end bikes from the suspects.

Police said that the two were involved in theft of bikes in places, including Otteri, TP Chatram, Ayanavaram and Neelankarai.