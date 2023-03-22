IIT-M to develop ‘Extended Reality’ centre for SAIL

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is going to develop an ‘Extended Reality’ (XR) Centre for Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), the largest steel-making public sector undertaking in the country.

The centre, coming up at Management Training Institute (MTI), a unit of SAIL at Ranchi, would showcase the latest Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Mixed Reality and Haptic technologies.

SAIL will utilise the advanced technologies created at the newly established Experiential Technology Innovation Centre (XTIC) at IIT Madras to promote research and development in the domain of Extended Reality (XR).

A MoU towards this collaboration was signed recently between SAIL and IIT Madras.

SAIL has requested the institute to be a knowledge partner in design, development and deployment of short-term and long-term new age training and lab for training purposes.

The XTIC will train a few SAIL employees on XR technology in using XR/VR system.