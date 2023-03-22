City

G20 WG meet: Drones banned in Chennai’s 'red zones' till Mar 25

Second phase of the G20 working group meet would take place on Friday and Saturday in Chennai.
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Ahead of the second phase of G20 working group meeting, drones have been banned from flying over Chennai's 'red zones' till March 25.

The second phase of the G20 working group meet would take place on Friday and Saturday in Chennai. The city would host 29 nations and 15 MNCs on these days. Delegations from these nations would be staying at Ramada Plaza, Hotel Hablis, Hotel Park and Hotel Park Hyatt --- venues of the meet.

The Chennai police have marked the pathways to hotels and its surroundings as 'red zones' and has banned drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs).

As India gears up for G20 summit on October, working groups have been meeting in several cities across the country.

