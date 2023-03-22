Eviction drive of 400 encroachments to begin in NSK Nagar: WRD

CHENNAI: As many as 400 encroachments will be evicted near Cooum River in NSK Nagar under the restoration project, and the biometric drive is in process in the area, the Water Resources Department (WRD) said.

The official stated that eviction of the leftover encroachments in various places, will be carried out soon.

"We have completed the remuneration and negotiation with the people who have encroached on the space near the river bund. And we have commenced the biometric process in the locality, at least 400 houses and shops would be identified for the eviction drive at 18 streets in NSK Nagar. Also, Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) has allocated houses for the residents in Athipattu," stated a senior WRD official.

"We would issue notice to the people after this process, and an eviction drive will be carried out along with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC)," he added.

There are many leftover areas Arumbakkam, Muthumariamman Nagar, Greams Road, and the places fall under Chennai River Restoration Trust (CRRT) including Metha Nagar.

"The cases were filed in high court, as the judgement for each case has been delivered. The eviction work in those areas will be carried out in parallel. Under the Cooum River restoration project, as many as 14,000 families are identified near the water body. Of which more than 13,000 families have been relocated since 2016," said the official.

Meanwhile, the WRD along with Chennai Corporation and TNUHDB had relocated families from Chitra Nagar, Kotturpuram near Adyar River recently under Adyar River Restoration Project of CRRT. At least 200 residents were relocated to Athipattu P-III Scheme near Ambattur.