EMU train services partially cancelled. Here’s why

CHENNAI: As a part of ongoing engineering works, train services between Chennai Central and Gudur section at Gummidipoondi Yard from March 23 to 26 at 12:30 am to 2 am will face changes in train service pattern.

Train No. 42037 between Moore Market Complex – Gummidipundi EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 11:20 pm is partially canceled between Ponneri and Gummidipoondi on March 22 to 26 said a press statement from Southern Railway.

Train No. 42002 between Gummidipoondi - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Gummidipundi at 03:50 am is partially canceled between Gummidipoondi and Ponneri from March 23 to 25.

Train No. 42002, between Gummidipundi - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Gummidipundi at 03:50 am is partially canceled between Gummidipoondi and Minjur from March 24 to 26.

Train No. 42004 between Gummidipundi - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Gummidipundi at 04:50 am is partially canceled between Gummidipoondi and Ponneri from March 24 to 26, the release said.

Train No. 42831 between Chennai Beach - Gummidipundi EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 10:45pm is partially canceled between Minjur and Gummidipundi from March 23 to 25, the statement added.

Meanwhile Southern Railway (SR) in another press release announced one way special train from Hatia to Dr. MGR Chennai Central to be operated on Saturday.

SR announced that Train No.08042 from Hatia - Dr.MGR Chennai Central will be operated on March 25 (Saturday). The one way special train will leave from Hatia at 04:50 pm on March 25 and reach Dr.MGR Chennai Central at 12:30 pm.

The train comprises one AC first class cum AC two tier coach, one AC three tier coach, 7 sleeper class coaches, 8 general second class coaches and two luggage cum brake vans. The train travels through Sambalpur, Rayagada, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore and reach Chennai Central railway station, the statement added.