Two youths murder woman; stolen jewellery turns out to be imitation

CHENNAI: A 83-year-old woman, mother of a retired sub-inspector was brutally murdered at her house in Tiruttani on Tuesday morning. Two persons were arrested, police said.

The deceased was identified as Valliammal. Police investigations revealed that her son Gajendran, a retired SI was staying in Chennai while the woman was living alone in the village.

The incident came to light on Tuesday morning, after neighbours found her house locked for a longer time.

When neighbours broke open the door, she was found lying in a pool of blood. Investigators found chilli powder sprinkled all over the house. The neighbours informed the R K Pet police who reached the spot with sniffer dogs.

Police said that there were injuries on her head and her throat was also slit. Police have arrested two accused in the case - Sathish (21) and Vinoth kumar, (28) from the same village on suspicion. Preliminary investigations revealed that they had murdered the woman to rob her jewellery to buy booze. They initially hit her using a stone and later slit her throat when she tried to escape. After robbing, the men learnt that it was imitation jewellery.