Traffic inspector removed from service for taking bribe

Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: The Tambaram Police commissionerate on Tuesday removed Pallikaranai Traffic Police Inspector G Rani, who was under suspension over bribe charges since August last year, from service.

Rani was under investigation for appointing a private driver for driving the police vehicle.

Police sources said that Rani would visit accident spots with the private driver on the official vehicle and would also call a few selected advocates to the spot, to take up the case on a commission basis.

After a member of the public filed a complaint to the Tambaram police commissioner, she was placed under suspension and an enquiry was ordered.

The inspector was removed from the service by N Kamini, additional commissioner of police, traffic & HQ Tambaram commissionerate.

