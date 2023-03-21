Traffic inspector removed from service for taking bribe
CHENNAI: The Tambaram Police commissionerate on Tuesday removed Pallikaranai Traffic Police Inspector G Rani, who was under suspension over bribe charges since August last year, from service.
Rani was under investigation for appointing a private driver for driving the police vehicle.
Police sources said that Rani would visit accident spots with the private driver on the official vehicle and would also call a few selected advocates to the spot, to take up the case on a commission basis.
After a member of the public filed a complaint to the Tambaram police commissioner, she was placed under suspension and an enquiry was ordered.
The inspector was removed from the service by N Kamini, additional commissioner of police, traffic & HQ Tambaram commissionerate.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android