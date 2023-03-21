Representative image
Pay tax by March 31 to avoid surcharge, Metro Water tells consumers

Consumers are requested to pay tax within the deadline to avoid surcharge, disconnection and confiscation.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has stated that consumers should pay the drinking water and sewerage tax by March 31.

A release from the department said that for tax payment can be done in all area offices, regional offices and collection centres on all working days, including Saturdays, and also the last Sunday of every month from 8.30 am to 1.30 pm.

Water woes to hit denizens hard

They can also pay their dues online using a credit or debit card, UPI, Net banking or QR on the website: https://bnc.chennaimetrowater.in/#/public/cus-login. Pay using these same services at collection centres also; cheques and cash are accepted.

