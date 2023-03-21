Pay tax by March 31 to avoid surcharge, Metro Water tells consumers
CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has stated that consumers should pay the drinking water and sewerage tax by March 31.
A release from the department said that for tax payment can be done in all area offices, regional offices and collection centres on all working days, including Saturdays, and also the last Sunday of every month from 8.30 am to 1.30 pm.
Consumers are requested to pay tax within the deadline to avoid surcharge, disconnection and confiscation.
They can also pay their dues online using a credit or debit card, UPI, Net banking or QR on the website: https://bnc.chennaimetrowater.in/#/public/cus-login. Pay using these same services at collection centres also; cheques and cash are accepted.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android