Metrowater asks consumers to pay water tax by March 31

CHENNAI: Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has stated that the consumers should pay the drinking water and sewerage tax by March 31. A release from the department said that for payment of tax can be done in all area offices or regional offices and collection centers operating at head office on all working days, including Saturdays and the last Sunday of the month, from 8.30 an to 1.30 pm.

The consumers are requested to pay the tax within the deadline to avoid surcharge, disconnection and confiscation. They can also pay their dues online using a credit or debit card, UPI, Net banking or QR on the website- https://bnc.chennaimetrowater.in/#/public/cus-login .

The consumers can pay the tax using Net Banking, UPI and other payment methods like QR code at collection centers also. It can also be made by cheque or cash at the collection centers operating at the regional offices and Head Office.