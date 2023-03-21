Need to increase awareness of early diagnosis, treatment

As many as 93,500 notified TB cases were reported in Tamil Nadu in 2022, while the prevalence stays at about 300 per one lakh population.

“One of the key challenges in the fight against TB is the emergence of drug-resistant strains of the bacteria. These strains are more difficult to treat and require longer and more expensive treatment regimens,” says Dr S Suresh, consultant-interventional pulmonologist, Gleneagles Global Health City.