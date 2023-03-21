Need to increase awareness of early diagnosis, treatment
CHENNAI: As the State is ready to observe World Tuberculosis Day this week and the Union Health Ministry aims at eradicating the disease by 2025, experts say that the delay in diagnosis remains a major challenge.
Tuberculosis (TB) is a bacterial infection that primarily affects the lungs but can also affect other parts of the body such as the brain, spine, and kidneys. It spreads from person to person through the air when the infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks.
As many as 93,500 notified TB cases were reported in Tamil Nadu in 2022, while the prevalence stays at about 300 per one lakh population.
“One of the key challenges in the fight against TB is the emergence of drug-resistant strains of the bacteria. These strains are more difficult to treat and require longer and more expensive treatment regimens,” says Dr S Suresh, consultant-interventional pulmonologist, Gleneagles Global Health City.
Disease prevention always starts with an individual and many people with TB don’t even know they have it. “Latent tuberculosis can lie dormant for years without a single symptom. Hence, it’s imperative to raise awareness of the diagnosis and treatment to achieve the government’s goal of completely eradicating TB by 2025,” he added.
Spreading awareness about the disease can help those at high risk seek treatment. “We should support and participate in public health campaigns to raise awareness about TB and promote prevention measures such as vaccination, early diagnosis, and proper treatment. The pandemic was a major setback for TB patients as medical screening and examination dropped due to the same,” rued Dr S Suresh.
Dr V Ranjith, consultant pulmonologist, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, said that since testing has increased, the number of TB cases is almost equal to pre-Covid times.
“It’s because of long Covid, flu or common cold and cough that people tend to think they do not need to screen for TB. It’s important that symptoms are recognised at an early stage and testing is done so that treatment begins at the right time and progression to drug-resistant TB can be avoided,” he opined.
Symptoms of TB
Blood in the sputum
More than 2 weeks of cough
Rise in temperature especially in the evening
Weight loss
Loss of appetite
