Man found murdered in auto; two held in Chennai

CHENNAI: City Police on Tuesday arrested two persons for the murder of a 38-year-old man, who was found with a slit throat in a parked autorickshaw in New Washermanpet on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as D Mohan of Thiruvottiyur. He was running a small business renting out shamiana tents and chairs for weddings and other occasions. After investigations police zeroed in on the suspects and arrested K Manikandan (23) and R Siva (24) - both from Tondiarpet.

Police investigations revealed that one of the accused, Manikandan used to work with Mohan and parted ways with him few months ago and started his own business. There was bad blood brewing between the two over business enmity and on Sunday night, when they met by chance, Mohan allegedly abused Manikandan and assaulted him.

While Manikandan left the scene then, he came with his friend Siva and found Mohan who was sleeping in an autorickshaw parked on AE Koil street in New Washermanpet.

Even as Mohan was asleep, the duo slit his throat, killing him on the spot. The accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded to custody. Police said that both Manikandan and Siva are history sheeters having at least five cases against them.