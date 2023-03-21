Ind-Aus ODI: Chennai police announce traffic diversions

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Traffic Police have announced traffic diversions on roads leading up to the M A Chidambaram stadium in Chepauk for the India Vs Australia 3rd ODI (One Day International) on Wednesday.

The following traffic arrangements / diversions will be effected at 12 am to 10 pm for the below mentioned roads.

Bells Road: Bells Road will be made as one way with entry from Wallajah road x Bells Road Junction. No entry from Bharathi Salaix Bells Road Junction. This will be made vice versa when the match is over.

Bharathi Salai: Vehicles from Kamarajar Salai towards Bharathi Salai will not be allowed except MTC Bus and for the vehicles with valid passes.

Victoria Hostel Road: Victoria Hostel Road (Canal Road) will be made as “One Way” with entry from Bharathi Salai and “No Entry” from Wallajah Road.

Wallajah Road: Vehicles with passes bearing letter M,P,T,W and MTC Buses coming from Anna Salai into Wallajah Road will be allowed on Bells Road.

Vehicles with passes bearing letter B & R will not be allowed on Bells Road and they will be directed to park at MRTS and Pattabiram Gate.

Kamarajar Salai: Vehicles coming from War Memorial and from Gandhi Statue with passes bearing letter M,P,T,W only and MTC buses will be allowed through Bharathi Salai, Canal Road. Other vehicles will be directed to the Service Road for Parking on Foreshore Service Road.

For vehicles without passes

a) Car and two-wheelers coming from Anna Salai will take the route via Wallajah Road, Labour Statue, Kamarajar Salai and park their vehicles on Fore shore Road.

b) Vehicles coming from War Memorial will take the route via Kamarjarar Salai service Road and park the vehicles on Fore Shore Road.

c) Vehicles coming from Gandhi Statue will take the route via Kamarajar Salai take the service road to park the vehicle in the Foreshore Road.