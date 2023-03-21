Final-year agriculture students complete 3-month ‘village stay’ 

CHENNAI: A three-month long ‘village stay’ programme for final year students pursuing BSc (Hons) Agriculture and BSc (Hons) Horticulture programmes at SRM College of Agricultural Sciences located at Vendhar Nagar in Baburayanpettai, Chengalpattu district, concluded recently.

3-month programme: Final year students undergoing these courses have to compulsorily undergo the 3-month mandatory programme as part of their curriculum.

The programme, which apart from living in a village, also includes being attached to the Department of Agriculture, a non-governmental organisation, and also with an agro-industrial unit.

After completion of the programme, the final-year students shared their experience and demonstrated the same through recreation of working agriculture models, and live specimens, recalling the indigenous, traditional techniques of farming practiced in the villages they had stayed, in addition to sharing success stories and presenting case studies.

R Nandakummar, Director, Communications, SRM IST, inaugurated the Rural Agricultural Work Experience Exhibition.

Dr A Anbarassan, Head, Social Sciences Department, welcomed the gathering and Dr R Rajasekaran, Assistant Professor, Social Sciences Department, presented a report.