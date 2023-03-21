Chatting with hubby on terrace, techie slips, falls to death

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old woman techie allegedly slipped to death from the second-floor terrace of her house in Thirumullaivoyal on Monday night, before her husband's eyes.

The deceased was identified as Abirami (25) of Venkatachalam Nagar in Thirumullaivoyal. Both Abirami and her husband, Praveen Kumar (25) are software engineers and got married two years ago, police said.

While Praveen was employed at a firm in Valasaravakkam, Abirami was employed at a firm in Nungambakkam.

Police said that the family was celebrating the birthday of Abirami's brother at their house.

While friends and family were inside the house, the couple went to the terrace after dinner and were talking. Both of them were seated on the parapet wall in the terrace. Preliminary enquiries revealed that Abirami, who was looking through her mobile had adjusted herself on the thin wall when she lost balance and fell. Praveen who was seated at a distance attempted to hold her, but he was late by then, police said.

Family members rushed on hearing Praveen's cries and rescued Abirami and moved her to a hospital where she was declared brought dead. Police said that she suffered grievous injuries on her head. Thirumullaivoyal police have registered a case and sent the body to government hospital for post mortem.