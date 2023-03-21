Argument between passenger, conductor halts bus for 1 hr

CHENNAI: An argument between a passenger and the MTC bus conductor in Selaiyur made the bus halt on Camp Road in Tambaram for more than an hour. Irked passengers got down from the bus and boarded another bus on Monday night.

The MTC bus 31B from East Tambaram to Kandigai departed from Tambaram at 8.30 pm.

A youth who boarded the bus gave the money for a ticket to the bus conductor but the conductor refused to give the ticket since the Rs 5 note which he gave was torn and in very bad condition.

The youth claimed that the money was given to him by the bus conductor when he travelled in the morning. Both of them started to argue and the driver also stopped the vehicle on Camp Road saying that he will start it only when they stop arguing.

The passengers and the home guard who was inside the bus tried to hold peace talks with the conductor and the youth, but they were not listening to anyone.

A few passengers came forward to offer money to the youth for buying a ticket, but he was not ready to accept it from them and said the money was given only by the MTC conductor in the morning and they should take it back.

Since the argument did not end for more than an hour the bus commuters were irked and they got down and went on another bus after buying new tickets. Sources said the youth who argued with the conductor also got down from the bus and went to another bus. Following the incident, more than 50 passengers suffered inside the bus for more than an hour.