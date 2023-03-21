Alt Hack in Chennai from Friday

CHENNAI: After two successful editions in Hyderabad and Vizag, India’s leading Blockchain and Web3.0 education pioneer, IBC Media, will present the Alt Hack programme in Chennai.
A third in the series of Alt Hacks, the hackathon event is part of IBC Media’s ongoing Education and Certification Program, designed for students to help them familiarise and learn the ropes of new-age emerging tech from various industry experts and pioneers to help them make a seamless move from Web2.0 to Web3.0 Alt Hack Chennai will be conducted in association with the Government of Tamil Nadu and the Tamil Nadu Skill Board at Anna University, Guindy, from March 24 to 31, from 10 am to 6 pm.
