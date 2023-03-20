In a first, Egmore’s art gallery to have 3D mapping show
CHENNAI: For the first time, 3D mapping show technology would be introduced at the National Art Gallery in the Egmore government museum in a bid to showcase the history and culture of Tamil Nadu to tourists.
Initiated by the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation, the technology is expected to be functional within six months at the museum.
A senior official from the Tourism Department told DT Next that 3D mapping technology will not only spread the state’s cultural and natural heritage to the tourists but also preserve the documents for the next generation.
“Therefore, it was decided to introduce the technology in the museum,” he added.
According to the official, heritage temples, palaces, forts and especially the Keeladi museum will be showcased in multimedia content of 20 minute duration. The content will be presented in both English and Tamil.
The audio will have dramatised dialogues, special effects, and a background score, he said and added that the music will be done by a noted music director.
“Artistic side of the content will include the design of the visuals with styling, creative assembly of components, of audio and video production, into a seamless show with animation, 2D effects on the 3D mapped things”, he said.
The official said the number of shows could be two in a day from 7 pm in every 30-minute interval or as instructed by TTDC.
“Four skilled technicians will be deployed at the museum for the proper operation and maintenance of equipment and conduction of the shows”, he said adding “the 3D mapping technology will be developed by the government or private agency depending on the tender process”.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android