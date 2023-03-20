Hundreds of parents to shift their wards from this govt school

Piling on parents’ agony, the school management uses students to sweep the school campus and classrooms. “Last week, over 50% of students didn’t go to this school. After we inquired with them, we came to know that the previous day, faculties in the school had forced students to sweep the campus as a punishment,” recalled a parent, “Most of us have decided to enrol our children in other schools. Some don’t have proper guidance, but if the situation continues, students will drop out from the school.”