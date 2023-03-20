Guindy Multi Super Speciality Hospital to be open for public this yr

CHENNAI: Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Monday announced that Karunanidhi Memorial Multi-Super Speciality Hospital which is under construction at the King Institute campus in Guindy will be unveiled this year.

The 1,000 bed facility is being constructed at a cost of Rs 230 crores after Chief Minister MK Stalin had laid the foundation of the hospital in March last year.

The second multi super speciality hospital in the city after Tamil Nadu Multi Super Speciality, Omandurar was announced in June 2021. It spreads on about 4.89 acres of land and is aimed at providing multi speciality care to the patients or Central and Southern parts of the city.

It will be a seven storey building with various specialities, including Cardiology, Oncology, Hematology, Radiology, Internal and General Medicine, Gastroenterology Neurology and Nephrology. The hospital is being built on an area of ​​approximately 51,429 square meters.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian had earlier said that the construction of the hospital is going on at a fast pace and the department wants to make it available for the public as soon as possible. The hospital is being constructed alongside the Institute of Ageing at King Institute campus which was earlier being used as the dedicated Covid-19 facility.

In another announcement for the state health department, the government has allocated a total of Rs 40 crore for the infrastructural development of the Siddha Medical College and Hospital.