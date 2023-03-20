Entry fee to Anna Nagar tower to be increased to Rs 10

CHENNAI: The civic body has decided to increase the entry fee of Anna Nagar tower from Rs 2 to Rs 10. The park is being reopened for public to visit after 12 years, on Monday evening. A total cost of Rs 91 lakh has been spent for the park for various works including safety measures, greenery space, and fountains.

“Due to lack of safety measures, the tower was closed for a longer period. We have spent Rs 44 lakh for handrail construction in the tower. Also, the tiles were damaged inside the tower. As many as 3,000 – 5,000 people visit the park every day and based on their request we have rectified the issues. And will be reopened for public use from today,” said P Murugesan, zonal officer of Anna Nagar zone (zone 8).

Anna Nagar Tower Park has more greenery space compared to the other parks in the city. The local body authorities have carried out several works including fencing constructed near the pond, and fountains to be set up soon to attract visitors.

“Earlier, the local body charged Rs 2 as an entry fee for the tower, in order for the maintenance we have planned to increase the fee to Rs 10 per person. We are yet to get approval from the government for the same. Till then the people can visit the tower for free of cost,” added the official.