Adyar river restoration, urban plaza in Island Grounds on cards

CHENNAI: The entire stretch of Adyar River will be restored under Singara Chennai, as the State government announced a project at an estimated cost of Rs. 1,500 crore through public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

On the other hand, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) will develop Island Grounds into an urban plaza.

"As part of its endeavour to realize the goal of Singara Chennai, the government is committed to clean and restore waterways, including Adyar and Cooum. As the first phase of these initiatives, the restoration of the Adyar river for a length of 44 km. will be taken up," the Budget announcement said.

The project will include river cleaning activities such as prevention of sewage from entering the river and construction of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs).

Recreational facilities such as aesthetic parks, green walkways, open air gymnasium and quality cafeteria will come on the banks of Adyar river.

The Budget announcement added that the government has been taking several initiatives to create vibrant public spaces in the city.

The CMDA will develop 30 acres of land in Island Grounds with modern urban amenities such as urban plaza, exhibition pavilions, landscaping, open air theatre and food courts at a cost of Rs 50 crore.

In order to improve the quality of living in the resettlement habitations constructed by Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB), sports-cum-recreation centres will be developed at Kannagi Nagar, Perumbakkam, Navalur and Athipattu at a cost of Rs 20 crore.

The centres will contain sports facilities, modern gymnasium, multi-purpose community hall to conduct vocational training and a library.

Meanwhile, the government has allotted Rs 612 crore in the budget estimates for AMRUT 2.0 scheme. So far, projects worth Rs.9,378 crore have been sanctioned under the scheme, of which Rs 5,960 crore will be met by the State government and local bodies.

In total, an allocation of Rs 24,476 crore has been made for the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department and an allocation of Rs 13,969 crore has been made to the Housing and Urban Development Department.