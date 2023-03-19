Thirukachur demands graveyard, ration shop

Changalpattu: Residents of Thirukachur Tamil Nadu Housing Board residential area in the 17th ward of Maraimalai Nagar municipality led by MP K Arumugam submitted two petitions to Chengalpattu District Collector Rahul Nath requesting a crematorium in Keezhakaranai.

In the petition, the residents said they have to reach the national highway and take the body to the Koodalur crematorium, which is about 7 km away if a death happens in the area. It was stated that as the housing unit was built on a commercial plot, there was no provision made for a graveyard or crematorium. Residents also say that they have to go to the Keezhakaranai fair price shop which is about two kilometres away to buy ration.