Siblings on two-wheeler killed as car rams from behind on Medavakkam flyover

CHENNAI: Siblings died after their bike was rammed by a car from behind in the Medavakkam flyover on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Santhosh Kumar (21) of Santhosapuram in Medavakkam and his sister Kalaiselvi (25).

Police said around 11 am the duo were travelling towards Saidapet over Medavakkam flyover on their bike, when a car which lost control rammed from behind.

On the impact, pillion rider Kalaisevli was thrown off from the flyover and Santhosh suffered severe head injuries. They were rushed to the hospital but Kalaiselvi was declared brought dead.

Santhosh Kumar was referred to the Chromepet GH but he died on way.

The Pallikaranai traffic police arrested car driver Aalim (26) of Maraimalai Nagar.