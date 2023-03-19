City

Siblings on two-wheeler killed as car rams from behind on Medavakkam flyover

The Pallikaranai traffic police arrested car driver Aalim (26) of Maraimalai Nagar.
Representative image
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Siblings died after their bike was rammed by a car from behind in the Medavakkam flyover on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Santhosh Kumar (21) of Santhosapuram in Medavakkam and his sister Kalaiselvi (25).

Police said around 11 am the duo were travelling towards Saidapet over Medavakkam flyover on their bike, when a car which lost control rammed from behind.

On the impact, pillion rider Kalaisevli was thrown off from the flyover and Santhosh suffered severe head injuries. They were rushed to the hospital but Kalaiselvi was declared brought dead.

Santhosh Kumar was referred to the Chromepet GH but he died on way.

The Pallikaranai traffic police arrested car driver Aalim (26) of Maraimalai Nagar.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

siblings
Medavakkam
Killed
Pallikaranai
two-wheeler
Car rams
Medavakkam flyover
Chromepet GH
Pallikaranai traffic police

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in