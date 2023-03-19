KN Nehru inspects Chembarambakkam-Koyambedu pipeline

CHENNAI: Local administration minister KN Nehru on Sunday inspected the ongoing construction of second pipeline from Chembarambakkam treatment plant to Koyambedu.

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) would supply additional 265 MLD drinking water per day to the city in the future.

Chembarambakkam drinking water treatment plant is constructed to supply 530 MLD of drinking water per day to the city household.

At present, only 265 MLD per quarter is being supplied through the existing pipeline. In this case, to provide additional 265 MLD of drinking water, the construction of second main pipelines is being carried out at an estimated cost of Rs. 44.33 crores, as per release.

The board carries out laying of concrete pipes of 3,000 mm diameter at a depth of 20 feet across National Highway No. 4 on the Poonamallee bypass road. The works are being carried out with the help of modern technology without any damage to the road.

In addition, iron pipes of 2,000 mm diameter will be embedded in it. The work of laying these iron pipes to a length of 120 meters is being carried out continuously. Almost 75 percent the work completed so far.

These works will be completed within the stipulated time and steps will be taken to carry out the pipe laying works up to Koyambedu without any delay. After the completion of these works, an additional 265 MLD of drinking water per day will be provided.