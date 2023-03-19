Job fair held for wards of Uniformed personnel in Chennai

CHENNAI: Commissioner of Police, Chennai City, Shankar Jiwal on Saturday inaugurated a job fair for wards of policemen and those working in the TNFRS (Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services) held at a private college in the city.

The job fair was held in coordination with FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry) and CII (Confederation of Indian Industries) and is to be held for two days.

More than 100 private companies will be part of the job fair. “Jobs will be allotted to the applicants depending on their qualifications,” Commissioner Shankar Jiwal said.

Apart from the families of uniformed personnel serving in Chennai city, Avadi and Tambaram police commissionerates, ministerial staff in these commissionerates too shall make use of the opportunity, police said.