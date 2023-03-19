Father-son duo on bike electrocuted near Mamallapuram

CHENNAI: A 40 year old man and his ten year old son riding on a bike were electrocuted after they came in contact with a live wire near Mamallapuram on Sunday.

Police sources said that it is not clear yet whether the livewire fell on the duo while they were riding on the bike or if the rider applied brakes on seeing the snapped wire and suffered a fall and then on to the wire.

When police reached the scene, the two of them were found unconscious on the electric cable. The victims were identified as Kodhandam (40) of the Vada Kadambadi village near Mamallapuram and his son Hemanathan (10). Kodhandam was a welder and his son was a Class V student at a nearby school.

Police investigations revealed that the father and son went to Mamallapuram and were returning to their village when the incident happened. They were riding along a mud road from ECR (East Coast Road) towards Vada Kadambadi village. A police officer citing eyewitnesses said that Kodhandam noticed the snapped wire and attempted to bring his bike to a halt, but lost balance and fell right over the electric cable, along with his son onto the 110 kv cable.

An official said that the two of them were killed on the spot. Mamallapuram Police reached the scene on information and moved the bodies to the Chengelpet government general hospital. Further investigations are on.