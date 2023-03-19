Drive against Drugs: Eight persons held across Chennai

CHENNAI: City Police on Saturday arrested eight persons in different incidents across the city for alleged possession of narcotic substances. Police seized 7.2 kg of ganja and 4.5 grams of methamphetamine from the arrested persons.

As part of their DAD (Drive against Drugs) campaign, Police have intensified vigil across the city to curb drug peddling.

Washermanpet PEW (prohibition and enforcement wing) personnel who received a tip off about movement of Ganja near Mint bus stop on Saturday rounded up a suspect and during interrogations, found 6 kg of ganja in his possession. The man, M Madhankumar (33) was arrested.

In another incident, Ramapuram Police arrested three youths- Goutham(23), Marimuthu (27) and Satish (25) for possession of 1.2 kg of Ganja near Arumugam Nagar in Ramapuram. Of the arrested persons, Goutham already has a theft case against him, police said. All three were produced before a magistrate and remanded to custody.

Muthialpet Police arrested four persons - Adikur Rahman (23), Mohammed Riyaz (21) , Yeshwanth Ramesh (24) and Sathyanarayana (22) for possession of 4.5 grams of methamphentamine. The quartet were detained near Broadway based on a tip off.