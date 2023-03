CHENNAI: As one of the means of public transportation, it’s no exaggeration to say that the Metro Rail has eased commute in the city. But the cost one pays for such a resource seems too high for traders and small business owners across Chennai.

Several shops have been closed, as the commute on specific routes has stopped completely. Many have even incurred losses due to dull business for the last few months.

Traders urge the department to provide some form of compensation for the loss because textiles, eateries, hotels, function halls and others are seeing zero to very less business.

“The entire road has been blocked since last month. There’s no way for customers to visit the hotel, as the entrance is partially closed due to the construction work. There are 40 staff working in the hotel. It’s a rented building,” lamented A Shankar Udupa, proprietor of Vishwa Sagar Hotel in Ayanavaram. “Even if the customers don’t visit, the lights have to be switched on, which rakes up the electricity bill. Nowadays, receiving 20% of customers has become difficult.”

Recently, traffic diversions were announced for 8 months. When shop owners complained to the CMRL authorities about the construction, they were told that it might extend for a year or more.

“If they don’t complete within the stipulated time, we’d have to shut down the hotel. Already, vegetable retail stores, small textile shops and hotels are closed when the project began in the area,” added Shankar.

Similarly, bus stops have been shifted. So, shops near the bus terminal/stops are unable to get customers. Construction work blocks the stores’ visibility; barricades prevent customers from venturing in. Shop owners stated that the pace of construction was slow during the day.

“It’s only at night, they speed up. For the last month, we receive only our regular customers. People don’t visit the shop because they can’t find us,” rued V Santhosh, who works at Pure Cinema bookstore. “We have a café here but due to dust pollution, sales are poor.”

With too many private vehicles parked on the streets and other blatant parking violations and encroachments, pedestrians have to wade through dense traffic in areas near Perambur Railway Station. Additionally, construction work has also worsened traffic congestion in the city. Several stretches with private hospitals do not have adequate space for even ambulance vehicles to move.

Traffic diversions are challenging while transporting patients in emergency cases. “It takes at least 15 more minutes to bring a patient to the hospital because the construction work has made roads narrow,” said R Murugan, an ambulance driver with a private hospital in Vadapalani. “The Vadapalani bus stop operates buses on this route only. There aren’t as many vehicles as earlier in the route but it has made traffic slower.” “Diversions are confusing, as they’re not marked clearly with signages. Traffic worsens during peak hours,” said a regular commuter residing on Burkit Road. Neighbourhoods such as T Nagar are also experiencing traffic snarls, and small businesses are affected. “It takes 30 minutes to move even half a kilometre near Panagal Park. While these localities already remain crowded, the construction work have led to bumpy roads. Traffic diversions add to the woes,” Jay Krishnan, a framework shop owner in T Nagar. “Thanks to major textile shops in this area, there are a considerable number of people coming regularly but small businesses like ours are affected.