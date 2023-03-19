35-year-old man kills sister, father in Mangadu; detained

Chennai: A 35-year-old woman and her father were murdered within hours at two different places in Mangadu on Saturday. Police have detained the woman’s sibling in connection with the murders.

The deceased were identified as R Selvaraj, 65, and his daughter S Priya, 35, residents of Balaji Avenue in Mangadu. Priya lives with her husband, Mithun, who works at a manufacturing unit in Padi. On Friday evening, Mithun had dropped his wife off with her parents and returned home.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Priya’s younger brother, Prakash first murdered her after an argument with her. According to police, Prakash, in an inebriated condition, reached the house around 3 pm argued with his sister and mother. In between the quarrel, he took a knife and cut Priya’s throat and fled. Priya was moved to a hospital with the help of neighbours where she was declared brought dead.

While the police were searching for Prakash, they were tipped off about an elderly man found dead with his throat slit in Addison Nagar in Mangadu, who was later found to be Prakash’s father, Selvaraj.

A special team of Avadi city police have detained Prakash and further investigations are on. The motive for the murders is yet to be ascertained.