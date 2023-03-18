‘Reopen Perambakkam composting unit’

Tiruvallur: Perambakkam residents have requested the government to open the fertilizer manufacturing unit that has been shut for several months in a row.

The natural fertilizer manufacturing plant, on the road from Perambakkam village to Kattankulathur, was constructed by the Rural Development and Panchayat Department at an estimate of Rs 24 lakh under the Swacch Bharath scheme. However, due to the lack of proper maintenance by the authorities, the natural compost production hall is currently locked leading to the halt of production of natural compost in the centre.