‘Reopen Perambakkam composting unit’

The natural fertilizer manufacturing plant, on the road from Perambakkam village to Kattankulathur, was constructed by the Rural Development and Panchayat Department at an estimate of Rs 24 lakh under the Swacch Bharath scheme.
The closed compost production unit in Perambakkam
Tiruvallur: Perambakkam residents have requested the government to open the fertilizer manufacturing unit that has been shut for several months in a row.

The natural fertilizer manufacturing plant, on the road from Perambakkam village to Kattankulathur, was constructed by the Rural Development and Panchayat Department at an estimate of Rs 24 lakh under the Swacch Bharath scheme. However, due to the lack of proper maintenance by the authorities, the natural compost production hall is currently locked leading to the halt of production of natural compost in the centre.

Rural Development
Perambakkam composting unit
natural fertilizer manufacturing plant
Swacch Bharath scheme

