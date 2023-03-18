'Pepper Spray' robbery: 3 arrested for robbing Rs 50 lakh

CHENNAI: A money exchange staff who was transporting Rs 50 lakh cash on a two-wheeler with his co-worker riding pillion was waylaid by a gang which sprayed pepper spray on his face near Elephant Gate street off Wall tax road and fled with the cash bag on Friday evening.

During the early hours of Saturday, police arrested three persons, including the pillion rider, who orchestrated the waylaying.

Police recovered Rs 23.5 lakh cash from the arrested persons.

The victim, Zakir Hussain (55) of Chengelpattu, works in a private money exchange firm in Egmore, police said. On Friday evening, he along with his co-worker, Kaja Moideen went and collected Rs 50 lakh cash from a relative of his firm's owner and were on their way to deliver it to another person in Kothavalchavadi, when they were robbed.

Around 6.30 pm, when Zakir Hussain was riding along Elephant Gate street off Wall Tax road, a duo who trailed them in a bike intercepted Zakir's vehicle and sprayed pepper spray on his face. They then took the cash bag from Kaja Moideen and fled the scene.

"Though the incident happened around 6 30 pm, we received an official complaint only around 10 pm. Special teams were formed immediately and within four hours, our team got the first lead," said R V Ramya Bharati, Joint Commissioner (North).

Police investigations revealed that Kaja Moideen who gained the trust of Zakir over the past four years plotted to rob and executed it with the help of his friends. Police arrested Kaja Moideen (45) of Settipalayam, Erode and his accomplices B Subash Kumar (38) and A Ajith Kumar (29) - both from Arcot, Ranipet district.

Search is on for three other persons. Police are investigating the source of the money too.