Is it all down the drain?

“These SWDs did not work last year, and this led to waterlogging especially on Double Tank Road and Rajannamalai Salai. We had a tough time commuting through these roads and negotiating over the potholes. It took 3-4 days for the civic authorities to pump out the stagnated water,” recalled Paul Pradeep, a resident of Valasaravakkam.

The people pointed out that instead of focusing on completing the work quickly, the civic body should have planned well in advance and started as soon as the monsoon withdrew from the State. “There seems to be lack of coordination with contractors; the work has been split between sub-contractors. Work in interior roads is being done by a different contractor and the main road work by another; there’s no coordination,” added Paul.

Residents of Kamarajar Salai that has the Pondicherry Guest House were severely impacted due to inundation. The local body has been reconstructing it to rectify and prevent flooding for the upcoming monsoon season.

Sooriya Basheer, a resident of Kamakoti apartment in T Nagar said that the GCC prioritised the locality ever since the flooding of 2021. The works were carried out in Phase 1 last year.

“However, the system was a failure. Even for moderate showers, we experienced knee-deep water in October and November last year. Since there was a blockage in the sewage system, the entire apartment was flooded with drainage water. After multiple complaints to the zonal office, the water was drained after 3 days,” lamented Basheer.

Incomplete works

“Usually, during the monsoon season, the entire road and interior streets would be flooded and remain like that for a while. In December, the civic body commenced the SWD construction here, but it stopped for some reason. So now, this has become an accident-prone zone even for walkers,” averred A Arumairaj from Indira Gandhi Street, Tiruvottiyur.