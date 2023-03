CHENNAI: The city police arrested a Nigerian national on Saturday in Moovarasampettai (city suburbs) for alleged possession of drugs. She was identified as Navafar Oninye Monika (32).

As part of their Drive Against Drugs campaign, cops have intensified policing against drug peddling and are taking various measures to restrict movement of drugs within city limits.

On Saturday, Pazhavanthangal police had received a tip-off about sale of drugs within their jurisdiction after which special teams were deployed. A team was on vigil near Kulakkarai in Moovarasampet.

Cops noticed Monika loitering suspiciously and when questioned, she gave evasive replies, after which she was detained. Investigations revealed that she had rented a house in Taramani and was staying there. Upon searching her bag, police found MDMA tablets, known by their street name as ecstasy pills, weighing around 61 grams. Police seized them, and cash worth Rs 33,000 from her. She was produced before a magistrate and remanded to custod